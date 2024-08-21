Matthew Perry’s tragic quest to get well
Erich Schwartzel , Sara Ashley O’Brien , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 21 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST
SummaryThe “Friends” star spent his life searching for healing in a world willing to sell it.
He spent $350,000 on private flights to a treatment facility in Switzerland. He lived for a month in a detox center by the beach, and shook for 36 days straight as he recounted his traumas at a therapeutic healing center in Florida. He went to hundreds of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He had himself hypnotized.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less