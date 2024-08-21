Matthew Perry’s tragic quest to get well

Less than 2 miles from the home is Lake Shrine, a self-realization retreat founded by a Hindu monk in 1950. Perry once said he had a breakthrough there while completing an Alcoholics Anonymous activity in which he analyzed dozens of his relationships. The quiet grounds are home to some of Mohandas Gandhi’s ashes. Perry’s Los Angeles was filled with such locations—the sober-living facility where he stayed for a time, the high-end beachside rehabs he returned to each day when filming wrapped, the mansion in Malibu he donated as a refuge for other recovering addicts.