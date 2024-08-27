The office therapist will see you now
SummarySynchrony Financial, at the request of its youngest workers, has added a psychologist at its headquarters.
STAMFORD, Conn.—The leafy headquarters of Synchrony Financial is home to an on-site bar, wooded walking trails, bocce ball courts and a vegetable garden. The most unconventional amenity, though, sits near the edge of campus.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more