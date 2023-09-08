Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds become the world's ATM
Elliot Brown , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM IST
SummaryFlush with cash from an energy boom, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies eager for global influence are having their moment on the world’s financial stage.
Five years ago, Saudi officials watched a wave of American finance executives pull out of a free investment confab in Riyadh after the murder of a dissident journalist made the kingdom a toxic place to do business.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less