Migrants are flocking to the US from all over the globe
Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Nov 2023, 05:04 PM IST
SummaryU.S. and Mexican authorities report a surge in apprehensions of people from Asia and Africa as human smugglers widen their reach.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants from all over the world are making their way to the Southwest border, with U.S. and Mexican authorities reporting a surge in apprehensions of people from Asia and Africa as human smuggling networks widen their reach across the globe.
