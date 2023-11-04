Migrants are flocking to the US from all over the globe

Once in Central America, and with the help of a smuggler he described as “the head of the snake" because he belonged to a larger organization, Aweineny headed north. He recorded his trek through tropical paths and boat rides with his cellphone. Aweineny crossed into San Diego before dawn on Sept. 22 and was released at a makeshift migrant center three days later. Aweineny settled in New York, where he said he is working with a migrant aid group to apply for asylum.