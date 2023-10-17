Mint Explainer: How Afghanistan is recovering from its earthquake crises
Summary
- Relief organizations estimate that nearly two-thirds of the Afghan populace is in dire need of humanitarian aid.
Days after a devastating earthquake killed over a thousand in Afghanistan, the beleaguered country experienced another seismic event of 6.3 magnitude. On top of current challenges such as food shortages, unemployment, and infrastructure deficiencies, this new disaster further complicates matters. Here's a dive into Afghanistan's troubles.