More things should be subject to recalls

When I got my car inspected this week, the mechanic pointed out that there were two recall notices on my car model, one involving the shape of the ignition key. Apparently, I could run into big problems down the road if I didn’t take the defective key in and get it fixed.
When I got my car inspected this week, the mechanic pointed out that there were two recall notices on my car model, one involving the shape of the ignition key. Apparently, I could run into big problems down the road if I didn’t take the defective key in and get it fixed.
This got me thinking: Couldn’t more products benefit from recalls? Take my woolen overcoat. There was always something untrustworthy about the zipper—it wouldn’t ever close properly—and things just got worse over the years. The ease with which a stray thread of wool from my scarf would make it almost impossible to zip up the coat suggests that the otherwise fully functional product should have been recalled years ago.
This got me thinking: Couldn’t more products benefit from recalls? Take my woolen overcoat. There was always something untrustworthy about the zipper—it wouldn’t ever close properly—and things just got worse over the years. The ease with which a stray thread of wool from my scarf would make it almost impossible to zip up the coat suggests that the otherwise fully functional product should have been recalled years ago.
Yes, I know that recalling my overcoat means that I would have to drive 15 to 20 miles to an understaffed repair shop and then sit around all day waiting for a surly technician to replace or fix the defective zipper. But it would be worth it, especially if I could also get him to fix the top button on the collar, which forever keeps unbuttoning—another good candidate for a recall.
A lot of people cavalierly ignore recall notices, viewing them as little more than a nuisance, a ploy by the manufacturers to shield themselves from lawsuits. People who take this route have no one to blame but themselves if the brakes kick out during a midnight snowstorm in the Rockies or if the fob on the car key suddenly stops working just as you’re trying to flee the parking lot because a vicious bar fight has spilled out into the street.
But consumers ignore recalls at their peril, and overcoats would be no different. Sure, don’t respond to the recall on that dud overcoat zipper—you could end up getting pneumonia and perhaps even dying. Recall notices are there for a reason.
What else could benefit from recalls? Let’s consider literature. I read a lot of mysteries that start off like a house on fire and then just peter out. Obviously, these books were defective before they left the printers. Books like this should be sent back to the shop for fine-tuning. Install a better plot or get rid of a couple of extraneous characters that are impeding the narrative. Then everything will be fine.
If book recalls had existed in earlier times, “War and Peace" would have gotten called back to the shop because Petya was so incredibly annoying and kept slowing down the story. Similarly, “Hamlet" could have gone to the recall center so that technicians could repair Ophelia’s obvious flaws. Ditto Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, whose appearances constantly cause Shakespeare’s otherwise outstanding play to drop from 80 mph to 20.
Foods are already subject to recalls, but not for enough reasons. A lot of soups have way too much salt in them—this is potentially fatal in the long term—and should be shipped back to the manufacturer for desalination. And if consumers choose to ignore the recalls and keep lapping up the deadly minestrone—or the deeply troubled chicken gumbo—they can’t say that they weren’t warned.
Obviously, the metaverse is due for a recall—nobody needed it to begin with. Also an awful lot of fuzzy bedroom slippers and moccasins, which lack arch support and can launch users into bone-breaking tumbles.
The most obvious candidates of all for product recalls are movies. Often it does not become obvious what is wrong with a motion picture until it’s already playing in theaters. A recall program could fix this. Recall “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and fix the inane plot. Or use CGI to replace Harrison Ford with Tom Cruise. Issue immediate recalls on all recent Liam Neeson movies and do it fast.
Finally, lop off about 50 minutes from Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon." The film is just like my generally satisfactory overcoat. It doesn’t need to get trash-canned. It just needs to go back into the shop for a bit of fine-tuning. And if you ignore that warning and watch the whole thing, that’s on you.