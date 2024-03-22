More things should be subject to recalls

A lot of people cavalierly ignore recall notices, viewing them as little more than a nuisance, a ploy by the manufacturers to shield themselves from lawsuits. People who take this route have no one to blame but themselves if the brakes kick out during a midnight snowstorm in the Rockies or if the fob on the car key suddenly stops working just as you’re trying to flee the parking lot because a vicious bar fight has spilled out into the street.