Move Over, Retirees: Millennials Are Coming for Your Cruises

Move Over, Retirees: Millennials Are Coming for Your Cruises7 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- As cruise lines navigate back to normal, they’re finding a surprising new wave of customers: millennial and Gen Z travelers. These younger passengers have their own reasons for thinking the boating life is cool. We sent a reporter on a cruise to Cozumel to discover what got them on board.
On Easter Monday, atop the deck of a 963-foot cruise ship floating somewhere north of Cancún, Mexico, Macda Hailu and DeShun Gilchrist were planning their evening. On the agenda: dinner, a comedy show, then hitting the club.
