Move Over, Retirees: Millennials Are Coming for Your Cruises

On Easter Monday, atop the deck of a 963-foot cruise ship floating somewhere north of Cancún, Mexico, Macda Hailu and DeShun Gilchrist were planning their evening. On the agenda: dinner, a comedy show, then hitting the club.
On Easter Monday, atop the deck of a 963-foot cruise ship floating somewhere north of Cancún, Mexico, Macda Hailu and DeShun Gilchrist were planning their evening. On the agenda: dinner, a comedy show, then hitting the club.
The couple was there to celebrate Mr. Gilchrist’s 26th birthday. “It’s my first cruise," said Ms. Hailu, a 24-year-old auditor from Byron, Ga. “It’s a good time. Lots of things to do." The trip had its surprises, however. “There’s a lot of little kids. Sometimes I’ll need to watch my language, I’ll turn around and there’s an 8-year-old behind me," she said.
Hi! You're reading a premium article
The couple was there to celebrate Mr. Gilchrist’s 26th birthday. “It’s my first cruise," said Ms. Hailu, a 24-year-old auditor from Byron, Ga. “It’s a good time. Lots of things to do." The trip had its surprises, however. “There’s a lot of little kids. Sometimes I’ll need to watch my language, I’ll turn around and there’s an 8-year-old behind me," she said.
The pair was lured by a ceaseless flow of tropical drinks, an all-you-can-eat buffet, three pools, a casino and more—all included in one price. They are part of a generation exposed to cruises in the early 2000s, when companies increased their family-friendly programming. They had now returned on their own dime.
Among them: me. The difference was this was my first cruise, having grown up with a father as scared of deep water as my mother is of being confined to any one place for more than a few hours. With four days on board the Carnival Pride, sailing from Tampa to Cozumel and back, I was curious to see why millennials and Gen Zers were paying $1,000 and up for weeklong trips to a number of far-flung places.
Cruise ships have historically been havens for snowbird retirees and multigenerational family reunions, both parties drawn to their efficiency and relative affordability. But increasingly, those advantages are attracting people like me, a 20-something tourist looking to spend a few days in the sun without decimating her savings. Cruises are a tempting bang-for-your-buck option, cramming as much as possible into a few precious vacation days. The boat hops islands and passengers spend afternoons exploring port cities with scenic selfie spots. When the boat departs, the guests return to food galore, water parks, concerts and more. Options at the lower end of the price range hover at $100 per night, including food.
Young customers are most often on board to celebrate, for a birthday, graduation, work promotion or even a divorce, said Nathan Rosenberg, the chief brand officer at Virgin Voyages. He described a newly minted 30-something divorcée on a cruise with about a dozen friends: “She walked to the edge of the ship and threw her ring into the ocean." For a crew vacationing en masse, cruises offer everyone plenty of space and places to eat, stake out a pair of deck chairs, sip a kale-acai-turmeric-protein booster or gossip in the infrared sauna.
Cruises have upped their long-weekend itineraries, also more doable for younger workers with limited vacation time. On a Celebrity Beyond ship, interior designer Nate Berkus revamped the Sunset Bar with palm-frond motifs, a look popular with younger, retro-obsessed crowds. Royal Caribbean debuted an eatery serving brunch called “The Mason Jar," invoking a persistent symbol of artisanal hipsterdom.
So far, it seems to be working. “We see more millennials and Gen Z sailing with us than ever before," said Kara Wallace, chief marketing officer at Royal Caribbean International. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, millennial customers—the generation famous for spending their money on experiences rather than things—are the most likely age group to say they intend to cruise again.
“When I was a kid, I was scared of cruises," said Jonathan Brown, 25. “I’ve seen ‘Titanic.’" But during Covid lockdown, the New York City restaurant manager found himself stuck at home watching travel videos on TikTok and YouTube. Again and again, the algorithms served him cruise ships. “I was like, this is a different method of traveling than I’ve been used to," said Mr. Brown. In 2022, he took a four-day Caribbean cruise with his best friend. A few months later, he booked his second.
“The main idea that drew me in was being able to sample different locations," said Mr. Brown. “I don’t have to necessarily book a full trip to Puerto Rico. I can go and test it out for a couple of hours."
Young workers in the midst of building their careers are happy to hand off planning to a cruise package that has completely mapped out daily activities. “[Cruising] hearkens to simpler times—before we had to make any sort of decisions or employ any critical thinking," said Jordan Shomer, 34, a professional astrologist in Austerlitz, N.Y., who joined a group of friends on a cruise in February. “The idea of having to make even the decisions for the itinerary was too much for me," she said.
For me, a perennial over-thinker, this forced go-with-the-flow mentality was the most unexpected bonus. Every evening, the cruise’s app told me where and when I would eat dinner. The hardest decision I had to make over the course of four days was which deck chair to pick for my morning sunbathing session.
In their effort to get people like Ms. Shomer and Mr. Brown out to sea, some lines make their cruises available only to those 21 and up. Virgin Voyages, an adult-only cruise line, offers a karaoke lounge, Korean barbecue and even a tattoo parlor called Squid Ink. Trips are planned using an “emotional journey bible," linking activities and even music to guests’ projected moods, catering to a generation attuned to their feelings.
Cruise companies are also adjusting their advertising techniques to suit the younger audience. Royal Caribbean promoted their newest ship within the popular videogame Fortnite. Videos on Carnival Cruise’s TikTok account use the format of popular memes and trends on the app, featuring bright-eyed 20-somethings texting their new “cruise besties." Virgin Voyages incited a viral TikTok dance challenge with choreography set to “Karma Chameleon" that had little to do with cruises, but ended up being more than twice as effective as their standard ads, the company said.
“I might actually watch an entire 30-minute vlog of a Carnival cruise, versus 30 seconds of a Carnival commercial," said Mr. Brown. “I would say [social media] makes up at least 50% of the decision on whether or not I’m going to go somewhere."
Social-media use reflects young travelers’ piqued interest. On Pinterest, searches among users between ages 18 and 24 for “cruise vibes" and “luxury cruise" increased 145% and 95%, respectively, over the last year. TikTok videos with the hashtag #cruisetok have garnered more than one billion views.
Younger travelers may discover cruises on social media, but once on board, unplugging is easy. I gave up on trying to open Slack on day two of flickering Wi-Fi and found a couple of hours of solace on my room’s balcony, watching the waves.
“I think we were just so overloaded with the reality of the world around us that we—I think especially millennials—have found our own, like, little escape culture," said Ms. Shomer, the astrologist. “And a cruise is like the ultimate escape. You are in the middle of the ocean."
The five destinations to which millennials and Gen Zers are cruising—and why—according to advisers affiliated with Virtuoso, a global network of travel planners
1. The Mediterranean
“A cruise to multiple countries makes it an affordable way to travel the world," said Jessica Griscavage of Runway Travel, based in Springfield, Va.
SHIP AHOY: The Celebrity Edge ship hits seven ports in Italy, Spain and France in seven days. From $1,099, CelebrityCruises.com
2. Alaska
Adults-only cruises are popular for millennials heading to hike and fish as well as see glaciers, wildlife and historic gold-mining towns like Juneau, according to Ruth Turpin, owner of Cruise, Etc., in Ft. Worth, Texas.
SHIP AHOY: The Oceania Regatta’s Alaska Wayfarer itinerary offers that. From $1,700 for seven days, OceaniaCruises.com
3. Greek Isles
“Island-hopping in Greece offers both beach days and sightseeing days," said Nancy Yale, founder of Cruise and World Travel, based in Fairfield, Conn.
SHIP AHOY: Virgin Voyages’ eight-day Greek Island Glow cruise hits Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos. From $2,790, VirginVoyages.com
4. Galápagos Islands
The Ecuadorean archipelago offers a rich history and unique wildlife. “Cruising is more than buffets and pina coladas for millennials," said Stephanie Goldberg-Glazer, owner of Live Well, Travel Often, based in Key West, Fla.
SHIP AHOY: A week-long trip on the Silver Origin explores the islands with a team of experts. From $13,400, SilverSea.com
5. The Caribbean
Like most, young travelers like smaller islands big ships can’t access, so there are less people, said Lesley Cohen, SmartFlyer in Tampa, Fla.
SHIP AHOY: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima cruises to St. Barts, St. Kitts and St. John. From $4,500 for five days, RitzCarltonYachtCollection.com
The Wall Street Journal is not compensated by retailers listed in its articles as outlets for products. Listed retailers frequently are not the sole retail outlets.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.