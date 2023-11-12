Much of “The Crown” is nonsense
Summary
- That hardly matters. It will change how history is seen anyway
Few series have had the ability to irritate audiences as reliably as Netflix’s “The Crown", whose sixth and final season will be released on November 16th. There has been affection, too: at least 73m viewers worldwide, critical acclaim, a glitter of awards and whatnot. But irritation reigns. The series has been criticised for its portrayal of Prince Charles (too scheming), the Queen Mother (too nasty) and the Duke of Windsor (too Nazi). It has been called “crude", “cruel", “intrusive", “impertinent" and several sorts of nonsense, including pure “nonsense", “nonsense on stilts", and “a barrel-load of nonsense". Rumours that this season will feature Princess Diana’s ghost led one historian to call it “farcical—just a sick joke".