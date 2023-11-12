Much of “The Crown” is nonsense

Though it is not quite so simple as that. For one thing, the “is it history?" question assumes there is something that is “history" that is true and beyond reproach and something separate and all made-up that is “drama". In fact, there is “a porous line between history and historical fiction", says Dan Jones, a historian and author. Not for nothing was Herodotus, “the father of history", also called “the father of lies". When the Greek historian Thucydides wanted to quote a speech whose text he did not have, he simply made it up and had “the speakers say what was in my opinion demanded of them by the various occasions". History has a long and august history of blending fiction and truth.