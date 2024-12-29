12 books that can change how you think

The last common ancestor of humans and octopuses lived 600 million years ago. Given their large brains and complex behaviour, octopuses are “an island of mental complexity in the sea of invertebrate animals… probably the closest we will come to meeting an intelligent alien." Other Minds: The Octopus and the evolution of intelligent life takes us deep into how senses developed and how the start of predation in the Cambrian period triggered the evolutionary spiral that accelerated movement and sensory and brain development. It meditates on consciousness, the evolution of aging and examines similarities and differences between octopuses and humans. They have long-term and short-term memory, engage in play with novel objects that aren’t food and have no apparent use, and some can recognise individual humans. Their vivid and sophisticated colour displays, sometimes without any apparent reason, also show remarkable abilities to process information. All this in an animal that lives for just 1 to 2 years? Why did such sophisticated intelligence evolve? The explanations make the reader appreciate the role of serendipity in the evolution of intelligence and better appreciate how we came to be who we are.