My dream break from work wasn’t what I expected

I didn’t travel the world. I didn’t take up an extreme sport. Even the needlepoint kit I bought during week two remains unopened in my cabinet.

I thought four and a half months without work would birth a new me, with fresh hobbies and skills and maybe a wild story or two to share at parties. Instead, I was surprised to find my sabbatical brought a quieter joy: the chance to enjoy the life I already had.

It was always clear that life was a good one. Two healthy children, a husband I adore, a great job and as much stability as one can have these days. But sometimes it all felt like a treadmill powered by stress. The things that weren’t work had started to feel like impositions or distractions, instead of my actual life.

I began jotting down all the things I’d do if I had an open stretch of time, just for me. I titled the list “dream break." Last fall, I finally got up the courage to ask for it. My bosses said yes.

“Not like maternity leave?" a fellow parent asked in the preschool parking lot, glancing at my stomach, as I explained I wasn’t working at the moment, though hadn’t totally walked away. The concept of just hitting pause proved hard for people to understand.

That same blurriness also worried me. Was this indulgent? Would we be able to make it work financially? (My sabbatical was unpaid, save a few days of vacation time.)

I had been working full time since I was 22. Was I risking my career?

Acing the leave—kind of

Worried I’d squander the privilege, I decided to simply do everything. I purged closets, deep-cleaned the pantry and embarked on every errand I’d put off since having children six years ago.

There was fun, but it was relentlessly scheduled, and thus kind of unfun: back-to-back drink dates, and holiday parties I hosted despite a lingering cough.

Oh, and I threw a couple of work meetings in there, too.

“I am seeking the relief of checking everything off and then being able to relax but probably that day will never come," I wrote in my journal several weeks into my time off.

Finally, a colleague staged an intervention.

“I think your rubric for success should be, ‘Am I having a good time?’ " she said, convincingly detailing the benefits of occasional hedonism.

The next day, I stayed in bed until the children came home from school. I watched Netflix, ate cookies and took two naps. I hadn’t even realized how tired I’d been. When the kids eventually bounded into my room to snuggle, I felt different, calmer and more capable.

A new internal clock

Time started to ease and stretch. When I was working, I had been ruthless with my minutes, cutting out any pocket of open time I could in pursuit of efficiency. Now I wandered the aisles of the grocery store aimlessly and chatted with the mailman.

I was surprised to find that the side conversations and idling felt not like a waste but rather like the point. I was part of something bigger, alive and oddly in control of my own life.

After school, my son and I curled up on the couch together, reading books side by side. He lost his two front teeth, and I memorized his new smile.

A snowstorm hit in February, the kind of thing that would have sent me into a panic over canceled child care when I was working. This time, I couldn’t believe how beautiful the street looked in white. Shortly after sending the kids off with a bowl of random odds and ends to decorate a snowman, my son reappeared.

“We have run out of chocolate chips," he reported, with a straight face. His sister stood behind him, nonchalantly popping said chocolate chips into her mouth one by one.

I couldn’t stop laughing. The kids had always been delightful. Now it was so easy to delight in them.

Growing backward

The little things on my “dream break" list—learn to do a flip-turn in the lap pool, poach an egg perfectly—remained undone. So did the big things (run a marathon, become a rock climber).

Instead, I had the sense I was growing backward.

“I feel like a version of myself from 10 years ago," I wrote in my journal during month two. I’d descended into a weekslong baking bender, popping loaf after loaf of lemon blueberry bread into the oven.

I had loved cooking in my 20s. When I started trying to have children, something shifted, and I lost the joy in it. At the time, I assumed I’d gotten lazy or frittered away any culinary talent I once had.

Yet here I was, suddenly unable to stop baking cakes and making dinner. It was a deep relief to realize that I hadn’t changed at all.

A lasting shift

As days turned into weeks, I officially abandoned the dreams of scaling rock walls or running 26.2 miles. Instead, I started training for a half marathon, a distance I’d run a couple of years prior and loved. I retraced my old routes.

People started talking about me the way they talk about people who are newly engaged or pregnant. “You’re glowing," they said.

My sabbatical wasn’t all perfect. When our beloved dog died in February, I felt so miserable I nearly begged to go back to work, just to feel grounded by routine again. Sick kids and canceled plans are still not fun when you don’t have a job, I found. Not having a paycheck sucks.

And yet, as I sprinted toward that half-marathon finish line last month with my kids and husband screaming my name at mile 12, all I could think was that this was the best decision I’d ever made. This chance to suspend time.

I’m back to work now (and delighted to catch up with all of you readers). The thing about breaks, after all, is that they end. The job is as I left it, thrilling and stressful. But I feel different. Like my old self.

