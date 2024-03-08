‘My Soul Rejoices When I Scythe’: Ukrainians Fight for Their Hollowed-Out Villages
James Marson , Oksana Grytsenko , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 08 Mar 2024, 01:44 PM IST
SummaryRussian invaders left devastation in their wake, repeating a centuries-old pattern. Now the heirs to the Cossacks are vowing to rebuild.
MALA KOMYSHUVAKHA, Ukraine—Yuriy Tretiakov, the mayor of this formerly occupied village, clambered into the ruins of the village hall one recent morning in search of a critical document: an old ledger of electricity payments.
