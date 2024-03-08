‘My Soul Rejoices When I Scythe’: Ukrainians Fight for Their Hollowed-Out Villages

A few hundred yards up the road, the party encountered an unnerving scene: a puddle of blood on the floor and an ax lying nearby. Not to worry, said Tamara Mishchenko, emerging from behind a gate. She had just slaughtered three ducks to take to market in Izyum the next day. She and her husband Volodymyr, who are both 54, have around 300 ducks, which provide them a bit of an income. When the Russians were here, they would sometimes fire an automatic rifle into the flock, then carry some off for food.