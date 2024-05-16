In 2018, the U.S. and Switzerland had begun discussing the labyrinthine terms of a deal that would put the F-35 on the airfields of a neutral country. Swiss voters had rejected buying relatively affordable Swedish jet fighters in a 2014 referendum; the money would be better spent on education, campaign organizers said. Aircraft retirements in the years that followed, plus three planes that crashed into Swiss mountains or in France, left the country with few ready jet fighters with full-time pilots. Their navigation equipment was so rudimentary, in some cases lacking even GPS, that in July 2019, an entire Swiss air patrol team accidentally flew over a yodeling competition, interrupting the festivities and causing a scandal in the local press.