Navratri 2022: Significance and celebration of the holy festival
The festival of Navratri will be celebrated across the country from September 26 till October 5.
The holy festival Navratri begins today, it will be celebrated by Hindus throughout the world for the next nine days. As per Hindu rituals, Navratri is celebrated four times a year but only two of them are celebrated on a large scale- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri.