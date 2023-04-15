Need a Social-Media Detox? Start With an Analog Watch

Ms. Baxter is among the many women who, as a form of self-care, are shunning techy time-tellers and opting for analog watches (old-school tickers that actually tick). It’s a move Deepika Chopra, a Los Angeles holistic psychologist, recommends to clients experiencing smartphone or social-media overload. Janet Ozzard, 58, felt a sense of freedom after ditching her digital tracker for Shinola’s mechanical Birdy watch earlier this year. “It felt increasingly unpleasant to wear an object that collected intimate data about me 24 hours a day," said Ms. Ozzard, a writer and editor in Redding, Conn. “It was so nice to finally take it off" after nearly a decade of use, she added. Anne Huntington Sharma, 38, an executive in Sioux Falls, S.D., is pursuing similar relief. She hasn’t decided on her ideal watch yet, but she’s clear on one thing: “We’re already too connected." Plus, she said, she doesn’t want to model tech-obsessed behavior for her kids.

