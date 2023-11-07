Netanyahu Says Israel Will Control Gaza Security Indefinitely

The Israeli prime minister gave the first indication of his vision for Gaza after the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would seek to assume overall responsibility for security in Gaza, in an early indication that Israel plans to occupy the strip after the war, raising more questions about its exit strategy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I think Israel for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility, because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it," Netanyahu said on ABC News overnight. “When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine."

Since the Hamas terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 that sparked the war, Israeli officials have said little about their long-term plans for Gaza besides destroying the ability of the militant group to rule there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Biden has repeatedly said Israel has a right and duty to defend itself. But he has also cautioned Israel against occupying Gaza, saying it would be a “big mistake."

Netanyahu’s comments leave many important questions unanswered, including whether the Israeli military plans to control the whole strip or just a portion of it. Northern Gaza, the heart of Hamas’s activities, has been the focus of Israel’s war. Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City, waging an air-bombing campaign and ground operations targeting the militants and their operational infrastructure, including underground tunnels.

The war has also flattened residential buildings, killing thousands of Palestinian civilians and forcing two-thirds of the enclave’s 2.2 million people to flee their homes. Israel has blocked most supplies of food, water and medicine from reaching the strip, rejecting U.S. calls for a “humanitarian pause" to relieve the suffering of civilians. No fuel, needed for electricity to run basic services including hospitals, has been allowed through since the war began. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Israel, there are few good options about what to do with Gaza in the long term, say current and former Israeli officials. In the past, Israel didn’t push for decisive control of Gaza. For 16 years, Israel essentially treated Hamas as a necessary evil on its southern border that it couldn’t get rid of for fear something worse could take its place. The Oct. 7 attacks, which left 1,400 people dead, changed that paradigm.

Occupying Gaza militarily is fraught with risks for Israel, as it would make the country responsible for a large number of people hostile to the presence of Israeli troops, security analysts say. In the north, a large portion of residents have fled south. Israel has repeatedly asked all those who remain to leave for the south as soon as possible for their own safety.

The Israeli military said it would allow safe passage for civilians for two hours on Tuesday along Salah al-Din road, the main artery connecting north and south Gaza. Civilians have died along that road in recent days. But many Palestinians are loath to leave, fearful they will never be allowed to return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is the fear, that there will be another mass displacement. Many would rather die than be pushed out of their homeland," said Shawan Jabarin, the director of Al Haq, a Palestinian human-rights organization based in the West Bank.

Write to Margherita Stancati at margherita.stancati@wsj.com

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.