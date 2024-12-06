Never before have so many sailors been abandoned at sea
Costas Paris , Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 06 Dec 2024, 05:54 PM IST
SummaryThe Covid pandemic led to a surge in abandoned crews, then sanctions on Russia caused another increase.
The crew of the Grand Sunny cargo ship has been stuck at sea for a year, unpaid and often hungry, after the vessel’s mysterious owner stopped paying the bills.
