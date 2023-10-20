New ways of making babies are on the horizon
The Economist 10 min read 20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Summary
- But it is likely to be a long time before ordinary people can benefit
The human genome can create cells with a remarkable range of capabilities and shapes. Looked at under the microscope, the enterocytes which line the gut bring to mind the ghosts from a Pac-Man video game. Neurons look like medieval morningstars, but with long hair. But none is more special than the big, round egg. It is not just the largest of the cells. It is also, once fertilised, the cell from which all other sorts of cell are descended.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less