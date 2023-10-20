New ways of making babies are on the horizon

Regulators are taking a cautious path with IVG. In Japan researchers are banned from fertilising any human eggs they produce using the technique. Elsewhere fertilisation is allowed for research purposes, but not for reproduction. In Britain the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act specifies that only the products of genetically unaltered eggs and sperm extracted from a man or woman’s reproductive organs may be placed inside a woman. In America, any human tissue that is more than “minimally manipulated" becomes a drug or device and this falls into the purview of the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has taken a keen interest in mitochondrial-replacement therapy; if it thinks those manipulations are more than minimal it seems very likely to feel the same about those involved in IVG. “They would probably claim that the sperm and eggs were drugs," says Mr Greely, “and they certainly would claim the embryo was."