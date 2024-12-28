‘New year, new you’ doesn’t work. Here’s how you can actually improve your life.

Indeed, the very notion of “New Year, New You" crumbles under examination. By definition, the only person who could ever engineer a New You would be Old You, with all his or her familiar issues. In trying to erase our past selves, we become like Baron Munchausen in the old German stories, who tried to drag himself out of a swamp by pulling on his own hair.Freedom lies not in this futile struggle to become someone else but in consciously accepting who we really are and starting from there. As the psychotherapist Bruce Tift has suggested, maybe you’ll never achieve complete freedom from your tendency to procrastinate or be distracted, your short temper or your fondness for foods you’d be best advised to avoid.