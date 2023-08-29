A Brooklyn Townhouse Built More Than 100 Years Ago Lists for $14 Million
SummaryThe Prospect Park home is one of the most expensive residences for sale in the borough
A circa-1898 Brooklyn townhouse with an original built-in safe is coming on the market for $13.995 million. The home, located on Prospect Park, is one of the priciest listings in the borough.
