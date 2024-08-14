No one wants their fake teeth to look fake anymore

Tatiana Dorow, 43, the founder of the Dorow Collection, a line of crystals and jewelry, had Marashi fix her teeth after going to three dentists in the Hawaiian islands who made her teeth “wider and whiter than everything else in my mouth," she says. “They looked like painted Barbie teeth." With Marashi, she was surprised at how involved the process was. He looks at someone’s skin tone and hair, but also asks about the colors they tend to wear most often and how they do their makeup as he conceives of the right veneer shade. “I went from a dentist who gave me literally two color options to someone who created something custom for me," Dorow says, adding that the picture-taking and color and design conversations took as long as the actual veneer procedure. Her porcelain veneers are done by hand, instead of digitally, and layered in a way that allows light to transmit through, a hallmark of a real tooth.