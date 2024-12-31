specials
Turning the page into the Gen Beta year: In charts
Summary
- From billionaires navigating turbulent markets to Generation Beta's arrival, 2024 offers a moment to reflect. Join us as we revisit the defining moments of the year: India's T20 triumph, the box office clash of Stree 2 and Pushpa 2, and shifting fortunes on the billionaire index.
