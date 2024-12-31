Turning the page into the Gen Beta year: In charts

The beta age

Children born on and after 1 January 2025 will become part of the brand-new Generation Beta, marking the start of a new demographic era. The new generational group will include people born between 2025 and 2039. They are estimated to constitute 16% of the world's population by 2035 and many of them will live long enough to see the 22nd century. While the previous generations grew in an era of digital transition, Generation Beta will take shape in a fully digitized world driven by sustainability, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles.