On the ground in Rafah: Flattened buildings and a shattered gateway
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 07 Jul 2024, 07:07 PM IST
SummaryAfter an Israeli operation in Gaza’s southernmost city, a WSJ reporter visited the area and found widespread devastation along the border with Egypt.
RAFAH, Gaza Strip—This 9-mile-long borderland separating the Gaza Strip from Egypt was once a bustling commercial crossing for goods and people—and, Israel says, arms and supplies for Hamas. -
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less