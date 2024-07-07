On the ground in Rafah: Flattened buildings and a shattered gateway

RAFAH, Gaza Strip—This 9-mile-long borderland separating the Gaza Strip from Egypt was once a bustling commercial crossing for goods and people—and, Israel says, arms and supplies for Hamas. -

Today, after weeks of fighting, it is a flattened wasteland.

A trip through Rafah with the Israeli military in open-air vehicles showed the adjacent neighborhoods to be entirely depopulated. Building after building had been reduced to piles of rubble. The military, which controlled the itinerary, said Hamas’s extensive use of booby traps made it safer for soldiers to bring the buildings down than to clear them.

Any structures still standing were laced with bullet holes or had chunks taken out by tank rounds or airstrikes. The tip of the minaret of a mosque was blown off, the crescent moon left dangling from the spire.

The administrative buildings and roadways that made up the Rafah crossing itself—a vital gateway for the Gaza Strip, which before the war had been blockaded by Israel—also lay in ruins. A guard tower with its windows blown out sat empty. Above it, a large sign that survived the fighting says in Arabic, “Welcome to Palestine."

Two months after Israel’s military defied international concern over civilian casualties and heavy pressure from its U.S. ally and sent tanks rolling into Rafah and along the border area, it is now pointing to the damage and signaling that the heaviest fighting is almost done—not only in Gaza’s southernmost city, but across the entire enclave.

While Israel said it would continue to fight in areas where Hamas resurfaces, it hasn’t identified another major military objective in Gaza, which could give it an opening to let exhausted soldiers rest and refocus on the simmering conflict with the militant group Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon to the north.

“We are getting close to defeating the Rafah brigade," said the Israeli military spokesman, Daniel Hagari. “The Rafah brigade is a metaphor for all Hamas military frameworks around Gaza."

Israel’s military has battled with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the lack of a political plan for securing the Gaza Strip after the fighting and the need for a cease-fire deal that frees hostages taken by Hamas. The dispute erupted into the open last month when the military said Hamas can’t be destroyed by force of arms, a sign it was ready to shift to more-targeted tactics in the war it launched after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks that left 1,200 dead.

The military says its priority now is to free the hostages still held in Gaza, something it has previously said is possible only with a deal that trades a cease-fire for their release.

“There is only one main goal for us—to bring our hostages back home," Hagari said.

Gaza’s two million civilians desperately need an end to the fighting. Most have been displaced from their homes, often several times as battles rotated through the cities of the enclave. Food and crucial supplies remain scarce. Around 38,000 have been killed, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities, who don’t say how many were combatants.

Even the counterinsurgency phase of the fighting that the Israeli military considers lower-intensity has been highly destructive, leaving many neighborhoods in rubble. This weekend, Israel’s military said it continued to find tunnels and fight against squads of militants in Rafah.

The Rafah operation aimed to dismantle Hamas’s last remaining battalions and to stop what Israel said was smuggling across the border with Egypt. Under pressure from the U.S., the military shelved its original plan for a two-division sweep through the city, an operation that the White House worried could worsen an already soaring civilian toll. It instead opted for a military campaign that focused on sealing the border between Gaza and Egypt and attacking Hamas with raids.

Israel billed the new operation as a targeted one. It has still left heavy damage, with scores of airstrikes along with tank fire and demolitions. More than a million Palestinians were forced to flee. Vital humanitarian aid was disrupted by the border operation. Relations with Egypt were badly strained.

Israel’s military says it has killed more than 900 militants in Rafah and picked apart much of the group’s military infrastructure there. Gaza’s health authorities don’t have an estimate of civilian deaths during the fighting there.

A Wall Street Journal reporter and journalists from other news organizations got a firsthand look at the aftermath Wednesday during a trip through the border area and a few small neighboring sections of Rafah organized by Israel’s military. The journalists were kept close to the soldiers, but traveled in open military vehicles and walked around some of Rafah’s devastated streets, as Israel’s military signaled its control of the area.

Most of the low-rise buildings in the crowded neighborhoods that abut the border appeared to have been scoured by Israel’s military, their doors blown in and thoroughly searched or razed. As in much of Gaza, the roads have been ground to dust by Israeli tanks, leaving only sandy paths in their wake.

Israeli soldiers occasionally fired their assault rifles, though it wasn’t clear what they were shooting at. Nearby, dozens of trucks in a long single file made their way to Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing, now the main entry point into Gaza for commercial goods and much-needed humanitarian aid.

A close look showed the potential for continued fierce fighting ahead. Above ground, Israel’s military appears to have a tight grip of the city. But below ground, troops are still in the process of locating and understanding the extent of Hamas’s vast tunnel network.

By the time Israeli tanks rolled into the city, thousands of Hamas’s fighters had fled, Israeli military officials said, leaving a fighting force for an insurgency that could plague the country for years.

Militants have been regrouping for new battles across Gaza, setting off intense firefights in neighborhoods the Israeli army had previously declared cleared. The recent operation in Shuja’iyya is the latest in a series of such fights.

Hamas has published videos and press statements touting ambushes by its forces, including several in which it claimed to have lured Israeli forces into buildings and hit them with explosives that had been rigged there in advance. The group said it had used the tactic across Gaza, including in the Rafah area.

Israeli officials say the U.S.-designated terrorist group booby-trapped hundreds of civilian homes in Rafah, filling them with explosives and watching them with cameras that provided live feeds to militants in the tunnels below.

Such ambushes killed at least 10 of the 25 Israeli soldiers who died in Rafah, Israeli officials said. The military said it leveled swaths of civilian homes to clear those traps.

A goal of the operation in Rafah was to stop suspected arms smuggling by seizing control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a long sandy road that runs the length of the border fence with Egypt. Before the war, it had been controlled by Palestinians.

Nearly every structure along the road is now razed as Israeli troops say they continue to locate tunnel entrances and rocket or mortar launching sites. Israeli military officials say they are still in the process of learning which tunnels were active and which were long out of use and blocked on the Egyptian side of the border.

Israel hasn’t said how long it plans to keep its troops in the Philadelphi Corridor, or whether they plan to leave at all.

Eyal Hulata, Israel’s former national security adviser, said the country needs to cut off smuggling to keep Hamas from re-emerging as a threat. The group was able to quickly replenish its arms after an 11-day battle with Israel in the spring of 2021, he said.

Keeping control of the corridor would further inflame relations with Egypt and could make it impossible to reach a prisoners for hostages swap with Hamas, which has made a withdrawal from the border area one of its demands. Some 116 hostages are still being held in the enclave, of which as many as 74 could still be alive, according to Israel.

One alternative is that Israel would leave the corridor, but not before peppering the area with sensors that would alert it to any new digging. Israel is also considering building an underground barrier between Gaza and Egypt like the one between Gaza and Israel.

Hagari, the military spokesman, said it would be up to Israel’s government to decide.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do to accomplish the goals of the war," he said.

Saleh al-Batati contributed to this article.

