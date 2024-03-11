One Day, Israeli Tech Founder Was Closing Deals. The Next, He Was Near Death On a Gaza Battlefield
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Mar 2024, 10:44 AM IST
SummaryThe best and brightest of the Israeli startup sector have gone to war, endangering a pillar of the economy.
TEL AVIV—The last email Israeli tech executive Itamar Ben Hemo sent before a bullet ripped through his ribs, diaphragm and intestine was a note to a colleague. Ben Hemo wanted to know how close the startup he founded was to signing on a new client.For weeks, Ben Hemo—an Israeli army reservist who returned to active duty after Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel—had been using breaks in combat to fire up his laptop, messaging investors and working on making his next sales.
