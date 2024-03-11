One Day, Israeli Tech Founder Was Closing Deals. The Next, He Was Near Death On a Gaza Battlefield

Then there was a spray of bullets. Ben Hemo felt hot pain rush through his body. “I got hit!"Ben Hemo was fighting for his life. And the company he launched in 2019 was leaderless.Tens of thousands of Israelis who work in the country’s vaunted technology sector have been fighting in what is already the longest war since Israel’s foundation in 1948. That is sapping the strength of one of the most important drivers of the national economy.