Online scams may already be as big a scourge as illegal drugs

That a bank manager, of all people, could be fooled on a scale sufficient to bring down a bank is a sign of how sophisticated and far-reaching online scams have become. The days of patently false emails from supposed Nigerian princes are long gone. As our new eight-episode podcast, “Scam Inc", describes, online fraudsters have become rich and powerful enough to corrupt entire governments, turning whole countries into the cyber-scam equivalent of narco-states. Scam operations can be found all over the world, from Myanmar to Mexico. The global proceeds of online fraud are probably more than $500bn a year, estimates Martin Purbrick, an expert in Chinese organised crime who was a police officer in Hong Kong for 11 years. That puts scamming on a par with the illegal drugs trade as one of the world’s biggest illicit industries. And unlike illegal drugs, scams cannot be seized by police or customs. With nothing more than a phone line and internet connection, scammers can turn anyone into a potential victim.