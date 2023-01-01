Our health determines the quality of life, not money: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Our health determines the quality of life, not money: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Rushing after financial health and stability has become a trend these days, but online trading platforn Zerodha's CEO Nithin Kamath feels the other way.
According to him, 'our health determines the quality of life, not money'.
Opening up with entrepreneur Dilip Kumar, Kamath said, as posted in his LinkedIn post, "In chasing money goals, it is easy to forget that all the money in the world can’t buy good health," adding, "Good health also means the ability to bounce back faster if unforeseen incidents occur."
Nithin clearly says that health goals should be about how you feel, not how you look. "Wanting to look a certain way, influenced by celebs and influencers who fake it with lights and photography, use performance-enhancing drugs, or hit the genetic lottery, is a recipe for unhappiness," he said.
Explaining his healthily habits, Nithin said that he sleeps at by 9 pm, gets a workout at 5 am. "Sleeping early reduces the chances of bingeing when we are drained and have low self-control at the end of the day. A workout in the morning also increases the odds of making healthier choices throughout the day."
According to him, sleep has to be, by far, the most underrated aspect of good health, as sleeping less and working more is glorified. "Life is like a marathon; if you run too fast and don't pace yourself, you can burn out, and you probably won't be able to finish strong," he said.
Another important aspect to maintain a healthy life is keeping all devices aside 1 hour before sleep. "Keeping all devices aside 1 hour before sleep, stopping all work chats at Zerodha unless critical after 6pm, and spending time doing what is most relaxing just before sleep (spending time with my son & hobbies) and on weekends has helped me the most with sleep."
On nutrition, he said, "Having dinner early, having some form of protein before a drink, and picking sweets that don't have refined sugar but from Fruits, Dates, Stevia, etc. have helped me not feel like I am missing out."
However, he agrees that each one of us is different and finding what works for you is a process of self-discovery which is 'what will help you stay consistent, rather than just getting motivated during birthdays and new years'.