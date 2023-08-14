Over 40% urban Indians indifferent to 'most populous' tag, finds survey
Summary
- While half of the respondents to the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey think good policy making can turn high population into an asset, a sizable minority (38%) disagrees.
India’s population trajectory has always divided opinions: many economists and policymakers see the scope to cash in on a demographic dividend, while several others, including common Indians, see it as a burden. But there’s a third prevalent view, too—and that’s one of indifference.