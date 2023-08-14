Over 40% urban Indians indifferent to 'most populous' tag, finds survey

If India’s population has to become an asset, it’s the huge youth population that will show the way. Urban Indians, including older ones, largely showed faith in the youth in this journey. About six in 10 respondents feel younger people need greater rights over their life choices than they have now, and around 57% think India needs young politicians. The shares are similar even among pre-millennials (those born before 1980). Around 56% said the youth should be open to adopting ideas from across the world, as opposed to 44% who said they should go back to their Indian roots and be wary of western ideas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}