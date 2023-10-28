Palestinian Death Statistics, Doubted by the U.S., Remain a Subject of Controversy

Three weeks into Israel’s massive bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, the exact scope of Palestinian casualties has become yet another controversy after President Biden questioned statistics published by the Hamas-run Gaza health authorities.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that the death toll has topped 7,703, including 1,863 women and 3,195 children, information it says is based on data compiled by hospitals. The United Nations, which verified and documented deaths in previous conflicts in Gaza, says it is unable to do so now because of the sheer scopeofviolence.

Some U.N. officials, however, say the real number of casualties is likely significantly higher because the health ministry’s tally doesn’t include people still under the rubble.

Voluminous video and photo evidence coming out of the coastal enclave, home to 2.1 million people, leaves little doubt that the Israeli airstrikes campaign, launched in response to the deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7, has exacted a steep toll on Palestinian civilians.

The White House said Thursday it doesn’t dispute that thousands of Palestinians have been killed. A senior Israeli official told the Journal he believes “several thousand" Palestinians have died in Gaza, butsaidthat thousands among them were Hamas combatants.Neither the U.S. nor Israel have their own tally or a way to independently count the casualties in Gaza.

The Biden administration says its doubts about the veracity of Palestinian statistics were triggered by the Oct. 17 blast at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. The Gaza Ministry of Health quickly put the number of deaths there at 500, later revised to 471, and blamed Israel for what it called a “massacre."

The U.S. and independent experts say that the explosion in the hospital’s parking lot was most likely caused by a malfunctioning Palestinian rocket aimed at Israel. U.S. intelligence officials put the number of fatalities in that incident at the lower end of 100 to 300 people.The Gaza Health Ministry says it still stands by its original statistics.

“The numbers are not reliable. They’re just not reliable," John Kirby,National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said on Thursday.“I would frankly recommend you don’t choose numbers put out by an organization that’s run by a terrorist organization." The U.S. and European nations classify Hamas as a terrorist group.

In the two other large wars since Hamas seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority in 2007, however, the overall numbers of the Ministry of Health largely aligned with statistics compiled by the U.N. and Israel. The Palestinian toll for the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2014 was 2,310 people according to the Ministry of Health, 2,251 people according to the U.N. and 2,125 people according to an Israeli government investigation. The main disagreement was about what proportion of the victims at that time were made up of civilians.

Despite Hamas’s political control in Gaza, many of the doctors and bureaucrats compiling the statistics are not affiliatedwith the Islamist movement and the past accuracy of casualty statistics gives credence to current numbers, some officials with the U.N. and with nongovernment organizations operating in Palestinian territories say.

“We believe that the numbers being reported in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories, they may not be perfectly accurate on a minute-to-minute basis but they grossly reflect the level of death and injury on both sides of the conflict," Michael Ryan of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program said at a press conference last week.

Some 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed in the Hamas raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7, and more than220others were taken to Gaza as hostages, according to the Israeli authorities. Four hostages, all of them women, have since been released.

The Gaza Ministry of Health numbers don’t differentiate between civilians and combatants. But the ministry’s current statistics indicate a much higher proportion of women and children among the fatalities of the continuing Israeli bombing campaign than in the 2008-2009 and the 2014 wars.

While adult males accounted for 62% of the deaths in 2014 and 61% in 2008-2009, according to U.N. data,they make up only 34% of fatalities in the current conflict, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel disputes this breakdown.

In response to U.S. questioning, Gaza health authorities on Thursday released the names of the 6,747 dead whose identity healthcare workers were able to confirm. A further 281 people remained unidentified at the time of the report’s release and were buried in mass graves.

“We have to document any killed person who comes to the hospital. We number them all," said Marwan Abusada, a senior surgeon at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza who is also the director general of international cooperation at the Palestinian Ministry of Health. “But we still have a number of people under the rubble, we don’t know how many. We estimate 1,000."

The near-total communications blackout in Gaza, with the severing of mobile phone and internet connections that began Friday night, is likely to make the collection and verification of casualty numbers even more difficult.

Doctors and residents of Gaza say that the current Israeli bombing campaign, with as many as 400 strikes a day, is by far more intense and indiscriminate than anything the Palestinian enclave experienced in the past—one explanation for the much higher proportion of women and children among the casualties. The senior Israeli official said that the IDF operates differently now because, unlike in previous conflicts in Gaza, the country is technically in a state of war. He said the IDF continues to respect international law.

“During previous aggressions against the Gaza Strip, when they had a specific target, they bombed his home. It mostly targeted a specific person, resulting in one or two casualties," said Raed al Nims of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society,an affiliate of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement and the main provider of emergency services in Gaza.Now, he said, the Israeli military is often striking entire apartment blocks without a warning, which was common in the past.

The senior Israeli official said the IDF, as in the past, warns civilians before a strike on residential areas. “If we wanted to target civilians, you would see 100,000 dead," he said. “There are people, terrorists, who are alive today because we decided not to hurt people around them."

The mass displacement of people within Gaza—partially as a result of Israeli warnings to evacuate the northern part of the strip—also plays a role in the high number of civilian casualties. Around 1.4 million Gazans have fled their home, with multiple families often crowding in the homes of friends or relatives.

Khalil al Khatab, a surgeon at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, said the house of his cousin, another doctor, was hit on Oct. 24, killing the man’s wife, two daughters and teenage son. “This war is nothing like the previous ones," he said. Their names appeared on the list of fatalities released by the Gaza health authorities.

Before the current war, the U.N. in partnership with local human rights groups, verified and documented conflict-related fatalities, with the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs publishing a running tally of casualties. “It’s nearly impossible at the moment to provide any U.N. verification on a day-to-day basis," a UNOCHA spokesperson said.

The mechanism through which Gaza hospitals report the dead, however, remains unchanged.

“In the past, there wasn’t a big discrepancy in numbers. There is no reason for us to be casting doubt on that process in the current context. No one involved in that process has changed," said a foreign U.N. official who has worked closely with Gaza health authorities. “What changed now is access."

“If anything, the dead are undercounted," the official added.

The toll of the Gaza war is currently being investigated by the U.N. Commission on Human Rights, which will make its findings public at a later stage, a spokesman for the commission said.

The history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is rife withmisinformation and deceptionby both sides. Last year, the Israeli military initially accused Palestinian militants of killing Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, but months later admitted she was most likely shot by an Israeli soldier. In 2002, senior Palestinian leaders accused Israel of killing as many as 1,000 Palestinians in a “massacre" at a refugee camp in Jenin in the West Bank, but a subsequent U.N. investigation said that the clash in the camp resulted in the death of 52 Palestinians and 23 Israeli soldiers.

Before the current war in Gaza, the U.N. would join with organizations such as Al Haq, a Palestinian human-rights organization based in the West Bank, to verify and document conflict-related deaths.The group is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, a charge it denies.

Al Haq’s team in Gaza tried to do the same in the first three days of the war, but then largely suspended their activities. “Now the houses of our field workers were attacked, there is no safe place in Gaza," said Shawan Jabarin, the organization’s director. “They are taking care of their families."

Hospitals contacted by The Wall Street Journal in Gaza confirmed that they have received thousands of corpses andsaid that children account for a large proportion of the victims.

Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al Shifa Hospital, said children made up around 38% of the 2,241 deaths the hospital reported to health authorities through Thursday. At Kamal Adwan Hospital, 70% of the roughly 300 deaths it reported so far to local authorities were children.

“Hospitals are overflowing with dead bodies," said Zaher Sahloul, president of MedGlobal, a U.S.-based charity that has a team of doctors there.

Maj. Nir Dinar, the IDF spokesman for the international press, didn’t dispute that Palestinian civilians are suffering. “We are hitting Hamas and hitting them hard," he said. “I don’t deny there are many casualties in Gaza, and many of them are noncombatants."

Suha Ma’ayeh contributed to this article.

