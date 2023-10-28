Palestinian Death Statistics, Doubted by the U.S., Remain a Subject of Controversy

In the two other large wars since Hamas seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority in 2007, however, the overall numbers of the Ministry of Health largely aligned with statistics compiled by the U.N. and Israel. The Palestinian toll for the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2014 was 2,310 people according to the Ministry of Health, 2,251 people according to the U.N. and 2,125 people according to an Israeli government investigation. The main disagreement was about what proportion of the victims at that time were made up of civilians.