Palestinians Face Harrowing Hunt for Safety as War Intensifies

Some 807,000 people remained in north Gaza in mid-November, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, unable or unwilling to move. Israel’s ground operation, which also resumed on Friday and is expected to expand south, includes block-by-block battles with militants in Gaza City. Before the truce, Israel opened what it called a “humanitarian corridor" for a few hours on some days to enable civilians to go south, though some who used it reported shelling nearby. Israel’s military didn’t respond to requests for comment on whether it would do so again.