Passports: What to Know About Renewal Times, Prices and Global Entry

Travelers approved for Global Entry can skip long lines at passport control. The program is open to U.S. citizens and citizens of several other countries and allows for faster clearance for preapproved, low-risk travelers once they arrive in the U.S. The Global Entry program has more than 11.7 million members, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman says. CBP expects an additional two million people to enroll before the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.