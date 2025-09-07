Paying kids to stay off their phones: Incentive or bribe?
Julie Jargon ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 07 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Dangling cash and cars can motivate teens to delay social media, but there’s some debate over whether the practice is a good idea.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Parents are getting so fed up trying to keep their teens off phones that some are bypassing the usual lectures and parental controls and are instead offering cash, and even cars.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story