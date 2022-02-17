NEW DELHI : PepsiCo India’s energy drink Sting has launched a new campaign that is an extension of its ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting’ tagline in a new television commercial featuring brand ambassador Akshay Kumar. This, the company said, will expand the brand’s footprint, engage the youth and encourage audiences to maximise on each moment that they live.

Vineet Sharma, category director for Mountain Dew & Sting at the soft drink conglomerate said, “We are thrilled to unveil our first-ever television campaign with the actor. The film is an interesting and fun take on electrifying moments and we are confident that it will resonate strongly with our younger consumers across the country."

The ad showcases the actor in good spirits buying a bottle of the energy drink in a market when the exchange at the shop is interrupted with a loud noise. The camera turns towards a larger-than-life gorilla stomping its way towards the city. With chaos spreading and the public rushing for cover, a girl cheekily approaches the actor amid the madness and requests him to click a photo of her with the gorilla.

The actor makes the most of the moment by carrying her on his back and races up to the top of the building in a bid to catch the gorilla’s face for the picture. Impressed by his quick thinking, the girl ends up taking a selfie with the actor and the gorilla.

In a statement, Akshay Kumar said, “This commercial is a playful and quirky representation of the ’Energy Bole Toh Sting’ catchphrase. It is a pleasure to join fans and I’m excited for them to see me in this quirky new avatar."

The ad will be featured across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

According to Mordor Intelligence, India's energy drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% till 2025. Revenue from the energy drinks market is expected to reach $37.15 million by 2022. The report added that the Indian energy drink market is witnessing a fast growth leading to fiery competition. Yet, the market is dominated by a few international brands. Red Bull is the market leader currently.

