“Perpetual stew”, an ancient way of cooking, has won Gen Z fans

In the atomised 21st century, the idea of sharing a meal with your neighbour is more remote than ever. But Ms Rauwerda found that her Gen Z peers delighted in the social and collaborative aspect of the perpetual stew. “There would be people that would come every single week, the diehards, and stay till the very end," she says; two of them are now in a relationship. By the time the pot ran dry, Ms Rauwerda estimates she had fed around 100 people. They are no doubt hungry for more. As one person wrote on TikTok: “When’s the stew crew meeting up again?"