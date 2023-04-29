Polls’ Representative Samples Often Merit Skepticism

There is a stark dividing line between the two main approaches used to build panels. Some surveys still recruit panelists randomly, such as by plucking them off the U.S. Postal Service’s master list of residential addresses or by using other offline sampling methods such as random phone dialing or text-message outreach to assemble their initial panel. This at least preserves an element of randomness. But sometimes, even the panels aren’t recruited via random outreach, but often via online ads and nonrandom methods. In this case, the surveys are even more reliant on modeling and weighting assumptions to get their respondents to mirror the U.S. population.

