Polls’ Representative Samples Often Merit Skepticism

When people read about a poll, they are often told something like this:
Pollsters call a random group of people. Though small, we can infer this group is a representative sample of the U.S. population because it was selected randomly. Then, if we know the sample size, we can calculate the margin of error, which helps us understand how likely the survey results are to capture reality.
This Statistics 101 version frequently carries a disclaimer to the effect: “These findings come from a nationally representative sample of 2,000 Americans with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points."
Here is the uncomfortable truth. Though the disclaimer remains, nearly nobody does the textbook version of polling anymore.
In 2000, 29 organizations sponsored national polls and publicly released their results, nearly all randomly calling people on the phone, according to the Pew Research Center. As recently as 2014, most pollsters still operated this way. By 2022, fewer than 9%, or just six out of 69 organizations, still polled this way, Pew found.
“There’s a huge gap between the public understanding and where the survey field actually is," said Courtney Kennedy, Pew’s vice president of methods and innovation and one of the report’s authors.
In reality, many polls are based on people who participate in massive survey panels. People are recruited (sometimes randomly, sometimes not—more on that in a moment) and asked whether they would regularly answer surveys. Basic demographic information is collected. From this, a panel of survey respondents is constructed.
The construction of panels has been adopted by highly regarded polling organizations. Pew’s American Trends Panel has over 10,000 enrolled adults; the Gallup Panel has 100,000 members; AmeriSpeak, a panel at NORC at the University of Chicago, had about 54,000 panel members. (NORC’s panel is used for some Wall Street Journal polls; the WSJ also conducts polls via phone and text.)
To conduct surveys, they pull potential respondents from prescreened lists. When you read the fine print, you will often learn the survey isn’t based on a new random sample, but a collection of people from one of these panels.
This avoids countless hours of calling households that don’t want to participate. To obtain results similar to random polling, the demographic profiles of the panelists are used to weight their responses.
If the share of 20-somethings in the survey is less than that of the population, they might get a little extra weight. This process might be carried out for a range of demographic variables: race, education, party affiliation, income and so on.
To be sure, weighting has long been used in surveys, but it is central to panels. All of this is quite a bit different than the random polling once described in textbooks.
“At the conceptual level, there are things being done that aren’t being disclosed," said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, the director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Jamieson was a coordinator of a recent effort by the National Academy of Sciences to recommend how to protect the integrity of survey research. It took particular aim at the phrase “representative sample."
Their guidance ought to update many stylebooks: “The phrase ‘representative sample’ should not be used without explicit acknowledgment of the underlying assumptions, including weighting and modeling assumptions." They recommend ignoring polls that don’t disclose that information.
There is a stark dividing line between the two main approaches used to build panels. Some surveys still recruit panelists randomly, such as by plucking them off the U.S. Postal Service’s master list of residential addresses or by using other offline sampling methods such as random phone dialing or text-message outreach to assemble their initial panel. This at least preserves an element of randomness. But sometimes, even the panels aren’t recruited via random outreach, but often via online ads and nonrandom methods. In this case, the surveys are even more reliant on modeling and weighting assumptions to get their respondents to mirror the U.S. population.
“Surveys can be valuable even if they’re not nationally representative, but you have to design them for that purpose and be honest about what you have," said Arthur Lupia, a University of Michigan political scientist who worked on the recommendations.
He said he would like to see pollsters develop a disclosure similar to the nutrition-facts label, with a dashboard of basic information about how heavily weighting was used, information about whether certain groups were more or less likely to respond to the survey and so on.
The problem with only disclosing the margin of error is it is just one narrow type of error, a calculation about how much a random sample is likely to differ from the population from which it’s drawn. But when surveys are no longer truly random, there are many additional sources of error—sometimes much larger errors introduced by weighting or certain categories of people not responding to polls—that aren’t in this calculation and get ignored.
Methods have changed rapidly, and are still in flux. In just the past two years, 37% of pollsters have changed their methods, Pew found.
Have these changes to polling made it less reliable? It’s hard to say definitively, as many polls are hard to verify. (How would you know the true prevalence of most opinions?)
One arena in which they can be verified, however, is elections, where the poll can be compared against an actual vote. Here, the evidence isn’t reassuring. The 2016 and 2020 elections were marked by large polling misses, especially in crucial Midwestern states, that overstated support for the Democratic candidate and understated support for Donald Trump. One theory for this is that while many Republicans and Republican-leaning voters are enrolled in the panels and participate in polls, those might be Republicans who are somewhat more trusting of establishments and somewhat less likely to vote for Mr. Trump, thus understating his support.
The challenges aren’t limited to politics. Researchers use panels to study health, religion, exposure to violence and countless other fields.
“There’s absolutely irreplaceable insight to be gained from public-opinion research," said Gary Langer, president of survey research firm Langer Research Associates. “We all just need to stop, take a deep breath. We can’t just run with the numbers, we can’t let them all in and we can’t throw them all out."
