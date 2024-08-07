Prepare for your next raise to be smaller than you hoped

As that largess has shriveled, new hires appear to be bearing the brunt. In the second quarter, 58% of people hired to jobs in recent months got more pay with the switch than they were earning previously. That’s down from 70% in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a survey of 1,500 recent hires by jobs platform ZipRecruiter. About one in seven received signing bonuses, compared with nearly one in three in the fourth quarter.