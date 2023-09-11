Putin Wants His Hit Man Back
Bojan Pancevski , Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:58 AM IST
SummaryMoscow seeks the return of a covert operative serving a life sentence in Germany, possibly in exchange for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and others held by Russia.
BERLIN—Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov, riding a bicycle, followed his target to a crowded children’s playground at lunchtime, a popular summer spot in a central-city park filled with families and workers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less