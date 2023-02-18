Many Chinese bookshops stock tomes by Marxist theorists who decry capitalism’s flaws. Big-city booksellers sell fiction by and for young women, which dramatises quandaries of romance and careers. These days quite a few shops reserve shelf space for a writer who straddles the two genres: Sally Rooney, an Irish author whose celebrated novels combine feminist tales of urban life with earnest thoughts on capitalist exploitation.

In the five years since the publication in English of “Conversations with Friends", Ms Rooney’s first book, she has become an international sensation. Her three novels to date have been translated into scores of languages; two have been adapted for television. In China she has sold 150,000 books in translation, says Peng Lun, her publisher: a high (and rising) number for a relatively new overseas author. The popularity of these narratives of love and ideas, written on the other side of the world, reflects important trends in Chinese society.

Ms Rooney’s appeal rests in part on the same qualities that have powered her success in the West. At a well-attended discussion at a bookshop in Shanghai, Hayami, a blogger and podcaster in her 20s, pointed to the text messages embedded in “Conversations with Friends", which mimic the digital exchanges that dominate communication between millennials. Shirley Tian, a 33-year-old fan in Shanghai, says the characters “represent me at a lot of levels…Their puzzles over the meaning of work and confusion about dating are basically my daily questions."

But beyond the millennial realities it captures—widely recognised by readers of that generation—Ms Rooney’s work resonates with young Chinese in distinctive ways. One is her portrayal of migration to the big city. For instance, “Normal People", Ms Rooney’s best-known book in China and elsewhere, charts the on-off romance of a couple from a small town who move to Dublin for university. Similarly, many Chinese city-dwellers grew up in the countryside and moved to a metropolis after passing the gaokao, a gruelling university entrance exam. Such migrants, who self-deprecatingly refer to themselves as “small-town test-takers", make up a large proportion of the educated workforce. Many are avid readers.

“As someone who is from a small town, I can relate to the experience of moving to study in a big city," says Qian Yang, a reader in her 20s in the north-eastern Liaoning province. Like Ms Rooney’s protagonists, she felt “the excitement of a new place, curiosity about people from different classes and awkwardness in social settings". Na Zhong, a writer based in New York who has translated all Ms Rooney’s novels, says she knew immediately that Chinese readers would connect with the small-town travails they depict. (Ms Rooney herself grew up in Castlebar, in western Ireland.)

The novels’ political concerns—power, class, money and gender—resound deeply, but differently, in China. The authoritarian climate inhibits discussion of such issues in social media or even in person. “The perspectives and views I have on social topics are often not shared by my friends," says Haiyan Miao, another 20-something fan from Hangzhou. “I find it futile to start that kind of discussion." She was introduced to Ms Rooney’s fiction on Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book), a lifestyle and social-networking app, and was soon hooked. Ms Zhong reckons the characters’ eloquent debates leave Chinese readers feeling both jealous and inspired.

For instance, in “Beautiful World, Where Are You", Ms Rooney’s most recent novel, a character visits a grocery shop and feels repulsed by the consumption and exploitation it seems to imply, dwelling on the labour that went into the products and their environmental consequences. Hayami, the blogger, says she had a similar epiphany in regard to Shanghai’s late-night shops and restaurants. This “super-convenient lifestyle", she realised, was made possible by “a mass army of service and manufacturing workers".

For some Chinese readers, however, the feminism of the novels is too wishy-washy. On Douban, a book-review website, some complain about the ending of “Beautiful World", in which the female characters contentedly pair up with boyfriends. Why, some wonder, could they not make their own way in the world without men?

The economic background of these stories has something in common with the situation in China too. Following decades of rapid economic growth, lots of Chinese millennials have been able to move up the social ladder. More recently, though, the government’s stringent zero-covid policy, sluggish growth and authoritarian crackdowns have curtailed some opportunities and led to a bump in unemployment. Likewise, Ms Rooney’s characters inhabit an Ireland that is recovering from the financial bust of 2008.

The grim state of publishing in China has contributed to her status. As censorship tightens, resources are flowing to publications linked to the Communist Party. Bestseller lists mostly comprise classics and science fiction, both deemed politically acceptable. Stories that deal frankly with contemporary issues are scarce. Ms Tian, Ms Yang and Ms Miao all struggle to name good recent novels by Chinese authors.

Given the trajectory of geopolitics, Ms Rooney’s nationality may also help—in particular, the fact that she is not American. Between 2017 and 2020, amid an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing, the number of American books acquired by Chinese publishers fell by 42%. Relations with Ireland are much more convivial.

In the past few years, the pandemic all but closed China’s borders. Millions of young Chinese have been cooped up by lockdowns. The imagination has been their only escape route. Ms Rooney’s Ireland is a destination of choice.

