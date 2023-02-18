- The popularity of her novels reflects important trends in Chinese society
Many Chinese bookshops stock tomes by Marxist theorists who decry capitalism’s flaws. Big-city booksellers sell fiction by and for young women, which dramatises quandaries of romance and careers. These days quite a few shops reserve shelf space for a writer who straddles the two genres: Sally Rooney, an Irish author whose celebrated novels combine feminist tales of urban life with earnest thoughts on capitalist exploitation.