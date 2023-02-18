Reading Sally Rooney in China

In the five years since the publication in English of “Conversations with Friends", Ms Rooney’s first book, she has become an international sensation. Her three novels to date have been translated into scores of languages; two have been adapted for television. In China she has sold 150,000 books in translation, says Peng Lun, her publisher: a high (and rising) number for a relatively new overseas author. The popularity of these narratives of love and ideas, written on the other side of the world, reflects important trends in Chinese society.