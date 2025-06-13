Ready to venture outside your wine comfort zone? A few pointers
Lettie Teague , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jun 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
Trying something new is one of the great pleasures of wine drinking—unless you get a dud and overspend doing it. Our wine columnist has a few guidelines for drinking adventurously but not recklessly.
What kind of wine drinker are you? Some regularly search for an unknown and obscure wine; others prefer drinking the tried and true. I’m both kinds, depending on my mood and the situation. Sometimes I’ll throw caution—and cash—to the wind and buy a bottle I know nothing about. Then again, on occasions when I can’t risk disappointment (a dinner party, a gift), I’ll fall back on old favorites.
