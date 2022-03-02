As much as Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to deny Ukrainians their own national identity, evidence that citizens of Ukraine see themselves as distinct has mounted. This is obvious in the fierce resistance met by forces sent by Moscow to invade the former Soviet republic that gained independence when the USSR split up. While some language and other cultural affinities do complicate that binary picture, the depth of such homeland identification can be gauged from stray incidents elsewhere too. In Spain, a Ukrainian sailor was arrested after he allegedly tried to scuttle a luxury yacht owned by his Russian boss.