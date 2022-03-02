Reality check

Now that the hostilities have seen civilian casualties rise, Putin must confront what he may not have expected: that Ukraine’s people are largely unwilling to be assimilated in a Greater Russia of Kremlin propaganda

As much as Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to deny Ukrainians their own national identity, evidence that citizens of Ukraine see themselves as distinct has mounted. This is obvious in the fierce resistance met by forces sent by Moscow to invade the former Soviet republic that gained independence when the USSR split up. While some language and other cultural affinities do complicate that binary picture, the depth of such homeland identification can be gauged from stray incidents elsewhere too. In Spain, a Ukrainian sailor was arrested after he allegedly tried to scuttle a luxury yacht owned by his Russian boss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 156-foot vessel valued at about $8 million didn't sink, but suffered considerable damage. It's rare for national loyalties to overcome employment fealties. But wars between countries, which is what's underway in Europe, can stir up unusual emotions. Now that the hostilities have seen civilian casualties rise, Putin must confront what he may not have expected: that Ukraine's people are largely unwilling to be assimilated in a Greater Russia of Kremlin propaganda. Unless he's prepared to let his army get bogged down, he should order a withdrawal.

